Divorces Granted
• April Everett v. Alvin Everett
• Erin T. Gillen v. John Gillen
• Brandy Dawn Beasley v. Shawn Keith Beasley
• Kari Nell May v. Jonathan Dylan Crabb
• Rebecca Anne Scott v. Seth Michael Thomas
• Marc Ragland v. Tracy Stewart
• Michael Dardeen v. Desire Dardeen
• Kecis Garlington v. Rufus C. Garlington Jr.
• Kierstin Kilpatrick v. Skylar Kilpatrick
• Carrie C. Cook v. Gary W. Cook
• Kristy T. Wine Jackson v. Sherwood E. Jackson
• Benjamin Bowers v. Keshea Bowers
Marriage Licenses
• Shannon Lee Barkley, 43, and Latoshia Victoria Smith, 36, both of Bauxite.
• Lafe Drew Roller, 47, and Kerry Ann Richardson, 45, both of Benton.
• Matthew Vaughn Wakefield, 32, and Sydney Lauren Tiner, 30, both of Benton.
• Robert Matthew Reaves, 26, and Mary Cornelia Moore, 26, both of Benton
• Devin Chase Howard, 23, of Little Rock, and Maci Michelle Howard, 21, of Benton.
• Joseph Wayne Foy, 54, and Angela Suzanne Lozano, 48, both of Benton
• William C. Campbell Sr., 71, of Benton, and Kathleen Duruisseau Lee, 70, of Brinkley.
• Alfred Torrance Horton, 46, and Penelope S. Stewart, 47, both of Alexander.
• Roy Lee Lewallen Jr., 24, and Rebekah Lynn Green, 27, both of Benton.
• Austin Dakota Mendenhall, 25, and Raven Sierra Shepard, 20, both of Benton.
• Charles E. Slater Jr., 62, and Melissa Renea Thomas, 45, both of Benton.
• Joshua Philip Welsh, 37, and Jacquelyn Lea Phelps, 38, both of Benton.
• William Kelly Smith, 61, of Little Rock, and Denise Evelyn Taylor, 53, Hot Springs Village.
• Gunnar Matthew McClain, 19, and Mason Taylor Holliman, 19, both of Little Rock.
Felonies Filed
• Samuel Todd McAdo was charged with a Class D felony for aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class C felony for domestic battering second degree, a Class D felony for aggravated assault, a Class D felony for fleeing, a Class A misdemeanor for violation of a domestic order of protection, a Class A misdemeanor for resisting arrest, a Class D felony for battery second degree and a Class A misdemeanor for interference with emergency communication in the first degree.
• Shadi Dib Mahmood Khamis was charged with a Class D felony for a fraudulent insurance act.
• Cara J. Wilson was charged with two Class D felonies for endangering the welfare of a minor first degree and an unclassified misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated DWI third.
• Edward Charles Anderson was charged with two Class D felonies for breaking or entering and theft of property greater than or equal to $1,000 and less than $5,000 and a Class A misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
• Kenneth Ray Kelly was charged with two Class D felonies for possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia meth cocaine heroin fentanyl.
• Laroy Marquez Flowers was charged with a Class B felony for possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance schedule IV,V equal to or greater than 400 g and less than 800 g and two Class D felonies for delivery of a controlled substance schedule VI less than 14g and greater than 4 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia meth cocaine heroin fentanyl.
• Eric Scott Sutterfield was charged with a Class B felony for possession with purpose to deliver meth cocaine greater than or equal to 2g and less than 10g, a Class C felony for selling or buying a blue light or lens cap and a Class A misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jack Daniel Harrison was charged with three Class D felonies for aggravated assault, fleeing and possession of a controlled substance schedule I,II meth cocaine less than 2g.