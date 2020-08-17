COURT REPORT 8-12

Divorces Granted

 

• Shatoqwa Tobias v. Jerome Tobias

• Sue Gaston v. Robert Howard Gaston

• Brook Duncan Tropp v. Chris A. Tropp

• Angela Frost v. Jeremy Frost

• Shannon Drennan v. Dustin Drennan

• Tuesday Adams v. Ben Adams

• Ricky F. McDade v. Kimberly A. McDade 

• Leona M. Colson v. Donald Colson

• Lauren McDonald v. Morgan McDonald

• Tia Langhorn v. Otis Langhorn

 

Marriage Licenses

 

• Ronnie Dale Barker, 28, of Morrilton, and Regina P. Ruper, 36, of Benton. 

• Jason D. Harrison, 40, of Benton, and Amy Carol Eichenlaub, 44, of Hensley. 

• Alfred Torrance Horton, 46, and Penelope S. Stewart, 47, both of Alexander. 

• Johnny T. Larkan, 75, and Deborah Lynn Raney, 66, both of Hot Springs Village. 

• Roy Lee Lewallen Jr., 24, and Rebekah Lynn Green, 27, both of Benton. 

• Matthew Shane Smith, 51, and Adele Rose Bennett, 55, both of Bryant. 

• James Cameron Toftum, 21, and Brittany Marie Hardinger, 20, both of Alexander. 

• Trenton Lee Arrowood, 26, and Tiffany Nicole Hogue, 24, both of Benton. 

• Jeffrey Deland Coleman, 33, and Cassie Selna James, 23, both of Jacksonville. 

• Austin Dakota Mendenhall, 24, and Raven Sierra Shepard, 20, both of Benton. 

• Bradley Aaron Wallace, 33, and Amanda Renee Sanders, 28, both of Bryant. 

• Sean Benton Lewis, 51, of Pine Bluff, and Donna Renae Cowan, 46, of Benton. 

• Charles E. Slater Jr., 62, and Melissa Renea Thomas, 46, both of Benton. 

• Patrick Jacob Ward, 24, of Mabelvale, and Jennafer Elyse Freeman, 23, of Benton. 

• Curtis James Berquist, 30, and Ashley Elizabeth Hooks, 30, both of Mabelvale. 

• Carl Dewayne Lester Jr., 26, and Kristin Rooney Murrie Richards, 25, both of Benton. 

• Lucas James Martin, 38, and Claudia Nicole Turner, 37, both of Bryant. 

Felonies Filed

 

• Dristin Anthony McPike was charged with a Class B felony negligent homicide vehicle aircraft watercraft while intoxicated and a Class D felony for leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death. 

• Rickey Gene Seely was charged with two Class D felonies for battery second degree and breaking or entering. 

• Ashley Rochelle Coney was charged with a Class D felony for battery second degree and a Class A misdemeanor for battery third degree. 

• Christopher Ryann Frazier was charged with a Class C felony for possession of a controlled substance schedule I,II excluding meth cocaine equal to or greater than 2g and less than 28 g. 

• Matthew Travis Caple was charged with a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance schedule I,II meth cocaine less than 2g. 

• George Thomas McCool was charged with a Class D felony for theft by receiving credit or debit card. 

• Clifton T. Jenkins was charged with two Class D felonies for possession of firearms by certain persons and illicit still and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battering third degree. 

