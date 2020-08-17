Divorces Granted
• Shatoqwa Tobias v. Jerome Tobias
• Sue Gaston v. Robert Howard Gaston
• Brook Duncan Tropp v. Chris A. Tropp
• Angela Frost v. Jeremy Frost
• Shannon Drennan v. Dustin Drennan
• Tuesday Adams v. Ben Adams
• Ricky F. McDade v. Kimberly A. McDade
• Leona M. Colson v. Donald Colson
• Lauren McDonald v. Morgan McDonald
• Tia Langhorn v. Otis Langhorn
Marriage Licenses
• Ronnie Dale Barker, 28, of Morrilton, and Regina P. Ruper, 36, of Benton.
• Jason D. Harrison, 40, of Benton, and Amy Carol Eichenlaub, 44, of Hensley.
• Alfred Torrance Horton, 46, and Penelope S. Stewart, 47, both of Alexander.
• Johnny T. Larkan, 75, and Deborah Lynn Raney, 66, both of Hot Springs Village.
• Roy Lee Lewallen Jr., 24, and Rebekah Lynn Green, 27, both of Benton.
• Matthew Shane Smith, 51, and Adele Rose Bennett, 55, both of Bryant.
• James Cameron Toftum, 21, and Brittany Marie Hardinger, 20, both of Alexander.
• Trenton Lee Arrowood, 26, and Tiffany Nicole Hogue, 24, both of Benton.
• Jeffrey Deland Coleman, 33, and Cassie Selna James, 23, both of Jacksonville.
• Austin Dakota Mendenhall, 24, and Raven Sierra Shepard, 20, both of Benton.
• Bradley Aaron Wallace, 33, and Amanda Renee Sanders, 28, both of Bryant.
• Sean Benton Lewis, 51, of Pine Bluff, and Donna Renae Cowan, 46, of Benton.
• Charles E. Slater Jr., 62, and Melissa Renea Thomas, 46, both of Benton.
• Patrick Jacob Ward, 24, of Mabelvale, and Jennafer Elyse Freeman, 23, of Benton.
• Curtis James Berquist, 30, and Ashley Elizabeth Hooks, 30, both of Mabelvale.
• Carl Dewayne Lester Jr., 26, and Kristin Rooney Murrie Richards, 25, both of Benton.
• Lucas James Martin, 38, and Claudia Nicole Turner, 37, both of Bryant.
Felonies Filed
• Dristin Anthony McPike was charged with a Class B felony negligent homicide vehicle aircraft watercraft while intoxicated and a Class D felony for leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death.
• Rickey Gene Seely was charged with two Class D felonies for battery second degree and breaking or entering.
• Ashley Rochelle Coney was charged with a Class D felony for battery second degree and a Class A misdemeanor for battery third degree.
• Christopher Ryann Frazier was charged with a Class C felony for possession of a controlled substance schedule I,II excluding meth cocaine equal to or greater than 2g and less than 28 g.
• Matthew Travis Caple was charged with a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance schedule I,II meth cocaine less than 2g.
• George Thomas McCool was charged with a Class D felony for theft by receiving credit or debit card.
• Clifton T. Jenkins was charged with two Class D felonies for possession of firearms by certain persons and illicit still and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battering third degree.