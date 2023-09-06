Saline County has been grappling with one of the hottest summers in history through the past few months. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has Saline County designated under “high” threat of wildfire danger as of September 5. Robert Murphy, with the Arkansas Forestry Division, said the county is currently experiencing a “flash drought.”
featured
Saline County experiencing ‘flash drought’
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter plan to install Confederate flag along I-30 near Malvern
- Anti-abortion monument progressing; submissions sought
- Saline County experiencing ‘flash drought’
- Hornets reign supreme in powerhouse battle
- Billies best Bauxite at The Pit
- Slow start cuts down Cards on road
- Leopards too much for Beavers in rivalry match
- Fr. Hornets start season off with a bang
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Bauxite police officer charged with ‘interception and recording,’ controlled substance possession
- Neon Nights and Carnival Lights to Illuminate Saline County Fair Parade
- Hornets host St. Louis’ Cadets in monster matchup
- Smith-Caldwell Drug Store closes doors; business sold to Walgreens
- Cards face physical road test in Week 1
- Bryant Parks Master Plans include much more than tennis, Pickleball courts
- Anti-abortion monument progressing; submissions sought
- Saline County experiencing ‘flash drought’
- Panthers take 3rd in a row vs. excellent competition
- Billies best Bauxite at The Pit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.