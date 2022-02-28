Saline County Judge Jeff Arey took to social media Monday evening to announce his retirement. His retirement will be effective in December at the end of his term.
"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as county judge. I love Saline County, and I’m immensely proud of our team and what we’ve all accomplished together. After nearly 30 years in public service, I believe this is the right time to pass the baton. It's time for me to spend some quality time with my wife, family and friends and to spoil my grandchildren rotten, " Arey said.
Among the highlights of Arey’s two terms as county judge were the
development of the $43 million Saline County Career Technical Campus;
the creation of the County Financial Management Department, modernizing the county’s budgeting and accounting systems; and making significant improvements to the County Emergency Management system to enhance safety and service to Saline County residents, according to a news release.
“County Judge is a challenging job with a lot of moving parts. The regular days are interesting, the tough days are rewarding, and the easy days—well, they’re rare,” Arey said.
He also shared kind words to his family and co-workers.
In closing, I want to thank my staff and colleagues for their dedication, my wife, Betsy, and our kids and their families for their love and support, and I want thank the citizens of Saline County for giving me their trust for the past eight years. Of course, I’ll be on the job until December 31st, and I promise I’ll do all I can to ensure a smooth transition for the next county judge," he said.