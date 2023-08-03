Saline County juvenile officer awarded state honor

Carol Childs, Saline Juvenile Court director (left), and Judge Robert Herzfeld pose with Saline County Juvenile Officer Roshunda Foreman, who was awarded the 2023 Jimmy Joyce Award, presented to Foreman by the Arkansas Juvenile Officers Association.

 Special to The Saline Courier

Saline County Juvenile Officer Roshunda Foreman was recently awarded the 2023 Jimmy Joyce Award by the Arkansas Juvenile Officers Association.

