At the Saline County Legislative Breakfast last Friday, an audience member asked local legislators if they would support legislation for school choice in Arkansas. Supporting legislation for school choice has been a policy stance touted by conservative lawmakers in Arkansas for several years. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made her education plan, Arkansas LEARNS, one of the most important pieces of her platform during the campaign last year. At last Friday’s gathering, several local lawmakers referenced the education package Sanders will bring forth. 