Saline County Library Hosts Jigsaw Puzzle Showdown

 Kari Lapp / Special to The Saline Courier

The Saline County Library is putting the final pieces together for the Jigsaw Puzzle Showdown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.

