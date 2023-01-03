Saline County Library offers Warm Wishes

The Saline County Library is collecting hats, scarves and gloves to give to those in need. The items will be available for anyone to pick up from windows at the Benton location and warm wishes tree at the Bryant location. 

 ELISHA MORRISON/The Saline Courier

The Saline County Library wants to make sure that members of Saline County are kept warm during the harsh winter months.