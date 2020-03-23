In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Saline County Library has made the decision to close both branches for two weeks, starting today.
The library will be closed to the public and staff will not be in the building. However, they will still be updating the library Facebook page and checking emails in an effort to keep patrons informed.
The Saline County Library encourages patrons to use this time to take advantage of its online resources. Patrons can find eBooks and eAudiobooks on the Libby and Overdrive apps, watch entertaining and educational movies/TV shows on Kanopy and Hoopla, listen to music on Freegal, and much more.
For more information, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.