The Saline County Library board has voted that the library will remain closed for the safety of the community and will announce a re-opening date when they have a clear idea of the safest time, in response to the rapidly growing novel coronavirus.
As a recommendation from the American Library Association, while libraries pride themselves on being there for the public during critical times, “libraries are by design unable to practice social distancing to the degree recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities.”
“Library staff have been working on plans to offer access to library services safely when we are able to open to the public again,” said Library Director Patty Hector. “We won’t be operating exactly as we were, but maybe we can surprise patrons with some unique new services!”
While closed, the Saline County Library will be offering daily virtual programs on their Facebook page. They will have weekly storytimes, children’s activities and adult programs such as Facebook Live trivia nights, crafting tutorials and more.
The Saline County Library also offers dozens of resources accessible online with a library card. Patrons can check out eBooks and eAudiobooks using the Overdrive and Libby apps, watch popular and educational movies and shows on Kanopy and Hoopla, stream music on Freegal, and use online resources such as Brainfuse and Lynda.com to get school help or learn a new hobby. Hoopla also has eBooks and eAudiobooks that may not be in the Overdrive collection.
Those who don’t have a library card can apply for one by visiting www.SalineCountyLibray.org and clicking “Get a Library Card.” Once they fill out the necessary information and send in a photo of their driver’s license, one of the staff members will email them their library card number and PIN so they can access all of the online resources available through the library.
For more information on COVID-19, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus. For our hours for each location, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org or call 501-778-4766.