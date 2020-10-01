Death investigation

A Saline County woman is dead after being shot with a crossbow early Thursday morning.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence on Fairplay Road at 12:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call for help.

Upon arrival, deputies found Michele Erwin, 46, with abdominal injuries as a result of being shot with a crossbow. She was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Deputies arrested Erwin's boyfriend, Clinton Young, 40. He has been charged with manslaughter, a class C felony.

Young is in custody at the Saline County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

