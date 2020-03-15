Editor's Note: The following report is courtesy of content provider KATV Channel 7 News.
Authorities are investigating after an inmate at an Arkansas prison died from an apparent suicide Saturday just after 2:46 a.m., said an Arkansas Department of Correction in a press release.
Officials say 25-year-old Christopher Potts was found hanging from the vent in his cell at the Tucker Unit.
Correctional officers performed life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived at the scene. Potts was pronounced dead at the unit's infirmary by the Jefferson County coroner.
The release said Potts was serving an 18-year sentence out of Saline county for commercial burglary, theft by receiving, third-degree escape, firearm possession and drugs.
Arkansas State Police are investigating his death.