When Bobby Humphries’ plane landed in New York, Ground Zero was still smoking following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He said a prayer for the Lord to give him strength.
“We knew this was the modern day Pearl Harbor,” he said.
Humphries was part of a team that worked to forensically identify the victims of the attacks. He worked seven days a week on the night shift for a total of five weeks, he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams are called to respond to natural or man-made disaster strikes when there are more fatalities than local resources can manage.
“Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams (DMORTs) support local mortuary services on location, working to quickly and accurately identify victims and reunite victims with their loved ones in a dignified, respectful manner,” according to the departments.
The teams are made up of people from various specialties including coroners , funeral directors/mortuary officers, medical examiners, forensic specialists, dental assistants, autopsy assistants , fingerprint specialists, administrative specialists, logistics specialists, security specialists and Safety specialists, according to the department.
Humphries, who is a certified latent print examiner, said he was part of a good team. Everyone was willing to do whatever they could to help, he said.
Humphries has responded to other disasters as part of a DMORT team including the Oklahoma City bomb, Hurricane Katrina, the tornado in Joplin. All of those combined do not equal the devastation of the Sept. 11 attacks, he said.
His work in New York was all the victims and their families, he said.
“I served my country,” he said.
Having worked as a police officer and crime scene investigator for years, Humphries said it was personal for him to assist in identifying the numerous first responders who were killed during the attacks.
Following his time at the Texarkana Police Department, Humphries worked for the Arkansas Crime Lab for 24 years.
Humphries said he applied to be a part of DMORT when he was encouraged to by a fellow fingerprint examiner.
While speaking about his experience, he noted that his team along with other first responders received care packages from across the country.
He mentioned one box he received from an 8-year-old from Pennsylvania named Kayla. The box included a drawing, gloves, socks, crackers, a metal table knife, peanut butter and a self-addressed envelope with stationary.
When he returned home, Humphries wrote a letter back to Kayla on official Arkansas Crime Lab letterhead and contacted the principal at the school to express his appreciation.
He responded back to every sender of care packages, if he could.
At Ground Zero, even celebrities were doing what they could to help.
Humphries and other members of the team went to Ground Zero one day at 2 a.m. They ran into two women who were giving out water and snacks. One woman was Whoopi Goldberg and the other was Loretta Swit, who is known for her portrayal of “Hot Lips Houlihan” in M.A.S.H.
Humphries, who is a member of Salem United Methodist Church, has put together a presentation that the church is hosting Sept. 11 in honor of the attacks.
The theme of the presentation is “Where was God?” Humphries said.