Saline County man sentenced for 2021 murder of Hensley woman

A Saline County man was sentenced Wednesday to 57 years in prison for the 2021 murder of Karen McFarland of Hensley.
Saline County Circuit Judge Josh Farmer sentenced Lonnie Doyle Crigger to 57 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for murder in the first degree and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a press release from the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued Friday.
Crigger was arrested in October 2021 after McFarland’s body was found in a shed on her property.
The victim and Crigger had been involved in a relationship but were not involve at the time of the murder. Crigger was residing with McFarland for a short period of time until he could find other accommodations. They became involved in an altercation and Crigger demanded to see McFarland’s phone. When she refused, he went and got a gun belonging to McFarland and shot her twice, according to the release.
“He then watched her as she died, and in an effort to keep the dogs from licking her blood, rolled her body up in plastic and put it in a rug, sealed it with duct-tape and dragged her out to a shed where he left her.” the release stated.
Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to 20938 Rebar Drive in Hensley for a welfare check due to McFarland not reporting to work, not calling in and not being in communication with anyone to let them know of her whereabouts. Deputies found a letter addressed to Crigger taped to the front door of McFarland’s residence due to Crigger missing an appointment with the Federal Probation/Parole office earlier in the week.
Soon after, a BOLO was issued for Crigger with a description of McFarland’s vehicle. Later in the day, Detectives received a call from the Yell County Sheriff’s Office saying that they had received a tip from a person whom Crigger was with in a hotel with and that Crigger had confessed to her that he had just killed his girlfriend.
Saline County Detectives confirmed they were working a missing persons case and Crigger was a person of interest. Detectives with Saline County coordinated with Yell County Detectives and Crigger was taken into custody and brought back to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, where he later confessed to killing McFarland and leaving her body in the shed, according to the release.
After the prosecutor read aloud the recitation of facts, the defendant was asked by Judge Farmer if that is what happened and the defendant stated, “That is exactly what happened.”
“This case involved many detectives, deputies and law enforcement agencies that worked tirelessly to find Mrs. McFarland,” said Prosecuting Attorney Chris Walton. “This was not the outcome that anyone wanted and we send our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. McFarland’s family.”
The State was represented by Carrie Robertson and Bobby Digby and Toney Brasuell represented Crigger.
“It was the intent of my office to make sure that Lonnie Crigger would never be able to commit such a vile act again,” Walton said. “The defendant is currently 54 years old and we expect that he will never again be a free man.”