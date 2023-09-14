According to the Arkansas Department of Health, suicide is the leading cause of violent death in Arkansas.
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed 618 deaths by suicide in Arkansas in 2021.
In 2020, there were 583 suicides by death in Arkansas and by those numbers, the problem remains unsolved.
In the battle of mental health and preventing suicides, September has been declared nationally as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.
At a Quorum Court meeting last Tuesday, County Judge Matt Brumley read a proclamation declaring Suicide Awareness Week officially in Saline County.
“Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, race, orientation, income level, religion, or background; and according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among adults, and the 2nd leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34 in the United States,” Brumley read from the proclamation.
He also revealed that Saline County has a higher suicide rate per 1000,000 residents than the state and national average.
Despite the tragic numbers, Brumley said the county pledges its full support “behind local educators, mental health professionals, athletic coaches, first responders, pastors, and parents, as partners in supporting our community.”
The Centers for Disease Control states that suicide rates increased by approximately 36 percent between 2000-and 2021.
“Suicide was responsible for 48,183 deaths in 2021, which is about one death every 11 minutes. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. In 2021, an estimated 12.3 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.7 million attempted suicide.
“We’ve all lost someone close from this tragic decision,” said Benton resident Cindy Bowden. “I had a dear friend in 1998; I remember so well that phone call at work, and how my boss took me aside with his own personal loss, followed by nearly everyone on staff sharing their stories with me. In less than one year at PHUMC, we held nearly a half dozen funerals for our teenagers.”
For suicide prevention, the CDC recommends stabilized housing, reducing access to lethal means among persons at risk of suicide, creating healthy organizational policies and culture, and reducing substance use through community-based policies and practices. They also stress the importance of mental health in the United States and the importance of mental health conditions being covered in health insurance policies.
Anyone experiencing mental health-related distress or simply worried about a loved one who needs support should call or text 988, the Suicide and Crises Lifeline or chat with someone online at 988lifeline.org