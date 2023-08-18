Saline County officials complete High Performance Leadership Academy

Saline County officials Treasurer Holly Payne (from left), Collector Jennifer Carter, Circuit Clerk Myka Bono Sample and Comptroller Angie Drummond recently completed the National Association of Counties High Performance Leadership Academy.

 Provided

Saline County officials Treasurer Holly Payne, Collector Jennifer Carter, Circuit Clerk Myka Bono Sample and Comptroller Angie Drummond successfully completed the National Association of Counties (NACo) High Performance Leadership Academy, a 12-week online program that equips frontline county government professionals with leadership skills to achieve results for county residents.

