Saline County officials Treasurer Holly Payne, Collector Jennifer Carter, Circuit Clerk Myka Bono Sample and Comptroller Angie Drummond successfully completed the National Association of Counties (NACo) High Performance Leadership Academy, a 12-week online program that equips frontline county government professionals with leadership skills to achieve results for county residents.
Saline County officials complete High Performance Leadership Academy
- Special to The Saline Courier
