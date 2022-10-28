Depending on the county, in Arkansas, the reappraisal of property values occurs once every three or five years. In 2022, the property values of Saline County were reassessed for the first time since 2017.
Saline County, due to its growth over the recent years, will now have its property values reevaluated every three years.
In the early 1990s, Saline County’s property values were deemed out of compliance because of the property values in Hot Springs Village.
In the late 1990s, the state of Arkansas made it mandatory that the state go through a reappraisal of property values every three years. Eventually, the law was changed to every three or five years.
In November 2000, Amendment 79 was passed by the voters of Arkansas. This amendment made it so that if a property is the taxpayer’s homestead and used as their place of residence, any increase in the assessment of the property shall be limited to no more than a five percent increase in property taxes. The amendment also made it so that a homestead used as a taxpayer’s place of residence for a disabled person or by a person 65 or older shall not see a tax increase. The value of the property can go up, but the taxable value cannot.
The reappraisal of property values is done to equalize property taxes.
This time, most property values went up around Saline County. Miller and Associates Appraisal Services were contracted by Saline County to help with the appraisal process. According to employees of Miller and Associates, the average residential increase was about 30 percent and if new construction is included, the increase was closer to 41 percent.
According to Mark Eubanks, an appraisal manager for Miller and Associates, before the housing crash of 2008, property values were steadily increasing. Eubanks said the values peaked around 2005 and the crash came in 2008. He said it wasn’t until 2015 that they saw the values begin to return to normal. However, around 2020 things began to change.
Eubanks said the years 2020 and 2021 were outside of the norm for the housing market.
“2020 and 2021 were fueled by low-interest rates, the fear of not being able to get a house and just craziness in general,” Eubanks said.
Several factors can lead to property values going up.The real estate market is one of the major factors and throughout the last few years, most houses have been purchased for above the asking price. Property value is also assessed by the condition of the houses, which can be tricky, according to Eubanks. He said it’s nearly impossible for them to know the condition of the inside of a house, so they have to go with the assumption that the inside is equal to the outside. They also consider interest rates and the cost to build.
The next reappraisal will be in 2025 and Eubanks said he hopes to see some “more sensible sales data come in.”