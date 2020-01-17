The 42nd annual March for Life, sponsored by Arkansas Right to Life, will be held starting at 2 p.m. Sunday in Little Rock.
Saline County Right to Life plans to take part in the march. Saline County Right to Life Officer Jody Jordan said taking part in the event is motivating and encouraging.
"You are not out there trying to change the world by yourself," Jordan said.
The observance is a peaceful and prayerful event that attracts thousands of Arkansans from across the state, including churches and families to remember the millions of unborn children who have been aborted.
This years march marks the 47th anniversary of the Jan. 22, 1973, Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
Staging begins at 1:30 p.m. between Battery and Wolfe Streets on West Capitol Avenue behind the Arkansas State Capitol.
At 2 p.m. Arkansas Right to Life President Andy Mayberry will lead the marchers along with elected officials, invited dignitaries and other special guests to the steps of the State Capitol for a brief program.
The keynote speaker will be Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of the Radiance Foundation. Bomberger has a unique perspective on the innate nature of purpose. His biological mother was raped, yet courageously gave him a chance to live and the beautiful gift of adoption, according to a news release. He was adopted at 6 weeks of age and grew up in a loving, multi-racial Christian family of 15.
His life defies the myth of the "unwanted" child as he was adopted, loved and has flourished. Today, he is an Emmy ® Award-winning Creative Professional who founded The Radiance Foundation with his wife, Bethany. He is a broadcast media designer, producer, columnist, activist, international public speaker and author of the book, "Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong."
"Forty-Seven years ago the American public was duped into believing that abortion would only be used in the rarest of circumstances and only in the first few months of pregnancy," said Arkansas Right to Life Executive Director Rose Mimms.
Mimms also said that she feels it has led to "abortion on demand."
Other participants in the program will be the Rev. Marvin Barham, pastor of Jubilee Church International in Maumelle and Father Josh Stengel, pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Little Rock. Music will be performed by Rita and DeWalden Frazier.
Arkansas Right to Life, the state's oldest and largest pro-life organization, is an affiliate of the National Right to Life Committee, the leading voice of the voiceless dedicated to protecting all human beings threatened by abortion, infanticide and euthanasia.
Jordan encourages the the community to attend the event in Little Rock.