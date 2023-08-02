Saline County scenic spots set the stage for upcoming Arkansas PBS series

Filming for the PBS show "Mystery League" took place on the Saline County Courthouse lawn in July.

 Destin Davis / The Saline Courier

For nearly four weeks, several scenic spots in Saline County have been the location for the shoot of a new tv series. Arkansas PBS is gearing up to launch an exciting new 20-episode live-action series titled “Mystery League,” designed to teach children in kindergarten through second grade about friendship community.