For nearly four weeks, several scenic spots in Saline County have been the location for the shoot of a new tv series. Arkansas PBS is gearing up to launch an exciting new 20-episode live-action series titled “Mystery League,” designed to teach children in kindergarten through second grade about friendship community.
To achieve this vision, more than 500 crew members, cast, and service vendors were hired in Arkansas to produce the series.
The production team behind "Mystery League" consisted of a cross-sectional group of video producers, writers, and teachers already known for their educational content on Arkansas PBS. They wanted to take the concept of teaching through stories, movies, and television and blend it with educational components.
Scenes have already been filmed at the Saline County Courthouse, Burger Shack in Benton, the Bauxite Animal Shelter and over the next few weeks the PBS team will be filming at Benton School District facilities.
Sajni Kumpuris, the Director of Education at Arkansas PBS, oversees the creative team and acts as the producer and showrunner for the series. The series directors, Eric White and Terrell Case are Emmy award winners and according to Kumpuris have a solid understanding of children’s programming. Kumpuris said that 90 percent of the crew are Arkansas residents.
Kumpuris said it was easy for the team to choose several locations in Benton.
“They just started looking around, I remember crew went to Benton and just fell in love with the town,” said Kumpuris.
The development of the series started 15 months ago when the crew at PBS secured a federal grant to fund the production.
“We went in knowing we wanted to represent Arkansas and share the beauty of its small towns all throughout the state. That was the story we wanted to tell. We wanted people to be able to see themselves in this story,” said Kumpuris.
The series follows three fifth-grade detectives, Millie, Mike and Marta also they solve a never-ending string of mysteries of the fictional Arkansas town of Mulberry Springs.
Kumpuris said the question she and her team asked themselves at the start of the project was how could they create a story to teach children about the importance of their community and local government. In the beginning, they had a writer's room of 11 writers that would come up with concepts, like a story explaining how people buy and sell goods.
“We’d talk it through and come up with stories and then decide what the story was. Before that we came up with three main characters,” said Kumpuris.
After the writer's room comes up with the initial ideas, they are then sent to the lead script writer Corey Womack. The writing process went on for ten months.
One of the episodes Kumpuris is most excited about is one featuring a flashback to when the Arkansas Razorback basketball team won the NCAA National Championship in 1994.
The educational aspect of "Mystery League" doesn't end with its storyline. Free resources will be provided to families and classrooms to support learning targets aligned with Arkansas educational standards. Kumpuris emphasized the significance of locally produced programming that is positive, relatable, and relevant while showcasing the diverse communities and landscapes of Arkansas.
Kumpuris said there are three more weeks of shooting on location until post-production begins. In post-production, a team will edit the footage together, and combine it with music and other visual effects before the show airs this fall.