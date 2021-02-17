Several school districts in Saline County have announced plans to remain closed for on-site instruction for the rest of the week due to inclement weather.
The Benton School District will remain closed Feb. 18 and 19. Students are instructed to check Google Classroom for assignments.
All schools in the Sheridan School District will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
“These days will be virtual learning days for students and staff,” the district said. “Students will access their assignments through Canvas. Students will have at least three days to complete each day’s assignments. We hope you have a great rest of the week.”
The Bauxite School District, Glen Rose School District and the Harmony Grove School District will also be learning remotely for the rest of the week.
The Bryant School District has designated Thursday as a virtual learning day for every campus including Pre-K.
“Hornet families, we hope you are enjoying this once-in-a-lifetime snow event,” the district said. “Bryant Schools (including Pre-K) will be closed for onsite learning on Thursday, Feb. 18. Since Thursday will be a Remote Learning day, students may access assignments through Google Classroom or work on assignments in paper packets. Teachers are available via email if you need help.”