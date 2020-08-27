Due to concerns regarding severe weather from Hurricane Laura, all Saline County public schools have announced early releases.
Benton Public Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. and busses will run their normal routes.
Bryant Public Schools will be releasing schools between 12:40 and 1 p.m.
Bryant Elementary and Hurricane Creek Elementary will dismiss at 12:40 p.m. Parkway Elementary, Salem Elementary, Bryant Middle School and Bryant Junior High School will close at 12:45 p.m. Collegeville Elementary will release at 12:50 p.m. Davis Elementary will release at 12:55 p.m. Hill Farm Elementary, Springhill Elementary, Bethel Middle School and Bryant High School will close at 1 p.m.
Bauxite and Harmony Grove Schools will release at 1 p.m.