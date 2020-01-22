Detectives with the Saline County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help to locate a person who was recently involved in an incident in the Salem Road area.
Detectives said the man is dangerous and armed.
The man is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to the SCSO.
"The male was armed with a handgun when he attempted to assault a female victim," according to the SCSO.
He reportedly fled the scene in a champagne colored 2000s model GMC extended cab pickup truck.
Police believe he may have ties to the North Little Rock or Little Rock area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SCSO at 501-303-5647, or by calling 911. Anonymous information may be left by calling 501-303-5744.