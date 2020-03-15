A Saline County woman has said she returned to the country from studying abroad with no screening for COVID-19.
Hendrix University student Natalie Burgess, who has been studying at the American University in Bulgaria, made the decision to voluntarily return home mid-semester due to fears of the virus.
“I became increasingly concerned about my safety,” Burgess said. “Bulgaria’s health system is way different than America’s. I was just afraid of not having my doctors and not having my family. I made a last-minute decision to terminate my time there can continue my classes from home.”
Burgess, who is studying politics, said that the university had already switched to online classes in Bulgaria for the rest of the semester due to the virus.
“I booked a last-minute flight home,” Burgess said. “I booked my ticket March 10 and left on the 11th.”
She flew from Bulgaria to Amsterdam and then to Atlanta. From there she flew to Memphis.
“I had no screening at any airport,” Burgess said. “To be fair, I did get in before the travel ban."
President Donald Trump recently issued a travel ban related to the rapidly expanding pandemic of COVID-19. Affecting 26 countries in what is known as the “Schengen Area,” the ban prohibits non-U.S. citizens who have been in one of the 26 countries from entering the United States for the next 30 days. The ban began at midnight March 14.
While the ban would not have affected Burgess’ travel home due to the facts that Bulgaria is not on the restricted travel list and Burgess is a U.S citizen, there were still no attempts at anytime on her trip home to ascertain if she was ill.
“I would have thought that somebody, somewhere would have done some type of screening,” Burgess said.
According to Burgess, her decision to be a part of the study abroad program was supported by Hendrix and that the university encourages students to take advantage of programs that take them overseas for academic enrichment and global awareness.
“I really wanted to do it because I study politics and it would have given me a better global perspective,” Burgess said. “I chose Bulgaria because they have a really interesting political background.”
Burgess had been in the country for two months, but is now worried all of her work and the money spent will be for nothing.
“I’ve been in contact with both Hendrix and the American University in Bulgaria,” Burgess said. “One of my classes is at 9 a.m. Bulgaria time which is 2 a.m. Arkansas time. Obviously, attending that class (online) will be very hard and most of the grade in the class is a participation grade.”
Burgess said that Hendrix informed her that she may lose a portion of her scholarship if she withdraws from that class, but beyond that, Burgess said the university has been relatively quiet on everything else.
“Right now, I am completing coursework not knowing if I’m even going to get those court credits,” Burgess said.
Burgess is a Saline County native and graduated of Bryant High School.
Far from being the only student facing such challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burgess said that she does not think her concerns have been taken seriously.
“A lot of the study abroad students were, in my opinion, blown off,” Burgess said. “They were told it’s not a big deal and that you shouldn’t be concerned about it ... that I shouldn’t be leaving as early as I was which is ironic because the travel ban was issued the day I left.”
Burgess believes that the university did not want to create a panic in Bulgaria so the issue was downplayed.
“I think the response on AUAB’s side is pretty good,” Burgess said.
Burgess cited a recent flu epidemic at the Bulgarian school and the excellent response to that concern.
“As for Hendrix’s part, I didn’t receive notification and nobody reached out to me,” Burgess said. “I had to reach out to them and their response was subpar.”
Burgess also said it saddens her when she hears people say that people are overreacting to the public health emergency.
“For a young student who had to make this decision by herself and that the decision was left up to me to make ... nobody forced me to come home,” Burgess said. “It’s really not a decision that anyone is taking lightly and hearing that people are overreacting and acting irrational is disheartening as someone who had to make life changes and major plan changes. I lost a lot of money (by leaving).”
Burgess also added that Hendrix expressed to her that it was fine to stay and that if a global health advisory level reached a three or a four, she would not be quarantined in the country and would be sent home.
While not experiencing any symptoms, Burgess has self-isolated at the home of her fiancé. She cannot currently return home because her mother and siblings are in a high-risk category for developing seriously complications from COVID-19 due to age and being immunocompromised.
As of today, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 16 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Thursday, Hutchinson closed all school districts in Saline, Pulaski, Grant and Jefferson counties after six presumptive cases of the virus were confirmed in those counties. Only one case has been confirmed in Saline County. Today, Hutchinson announced schools statewide would be closed through the end of the month.