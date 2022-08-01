The Saline County Office of Emergency Management will be conducting a full-scale active shooter exercise in conjunction with the Bryant Police Department, Bryant Fire Department, Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and Pafford EMS.
