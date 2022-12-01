After nearly 20 years of public service, Saline County Treasurer Larry Davis is ready for retirement.
Davis entered public service in 1988 when he was elected as the Saline County Sheriff. His tenure began in 1989 and he served until 1992 when he chose not to seek re-election. That year, the Republican nominee for Saline County Sheriff got sick and had to drop out of the race. At the time, Davis was a deputy for the Saline County Sheriff’s Department. The Republican Party of Saline County met with Davis and decided to endorse him for the position.
“They interviewed me and I was their candidate for sheriff,” he said.
He said he was proud of his time as sheriff because during his tenure crime went down. He said it was a tough job.
“Sheriff was a tough job, we had some tough cases. As far as an administration we had good investigators. Crime went down,” said Davis.
Davis credited crime going down to their efforts in stopping the flow of drugs throughout the county.
Davis served as sheriff for three years before returning to the private sector.
In 2002, Davis was elected to the city council in Haskell during Jeff Arey’s tenure as Mayor. Eventually, in 2012, Davis was elected as treasurer of Saline County. After retiring, Davis will have spent 18 years serving the public.
“I just wanted to serve the public and felt like I had a better fit for this office with my business background,” said Davis.
Davis said he decided to run for the position because his experience in the private sector and education made him a good fit for the position. He said the most rewarding part of the job was getting to work with his great staff.
“I inherited two people from the previous administration, they did a great job of hiring people,” said Davis.
Both of those employees have retired now and Davis said their replacements have been great as well.
“They are the backbone of this office,” he said.
Davis said one of the accomplishments he is most proud of is moving the office’s data and information to a cloud storage system. He said they have been doing that for two years now.
“I think that was a great move because if anything happens, they can go back on the cloud and pick up the information,” said Davis.
He said it’s been important to keep the IT systems of the office up to date.
He said sending money to improvement districts is one of the most important aspects of the job. Saline County has 108 improvement districts, which Davis says is the most in the state. An example of an improvement district would be school systems or fire departments.
Saline County has been home for Davis since he was six years old, he graduated from Benton High School in 1975.
“Saline County has basically been my home for all my life,” he said.
“I’d like to thank all of the citizens of Saline County for having trust in me, and electing me sheriff in 1988, it was an honor. It was also a great honor to serve the people of Haskell on the city council and the county again as treasurer,” added Davis.
One of the main reasons he’s retiring is that his wife has had some health issues.
“I felt like I need to step aside and take care of her,” he said.
“But that’s okay, she’s a champion,” said Davis.
Davis said what he will miss the most about public service is meeting the people.
“I loved talking to people and I really loved when people would stop by the treasurer's office and visit with me. It’s been honor to serve them. I’m really appreciative of all my employees, whether that be in the sheriff’s office or the treasurer's office. I was really blessed with my staff in both positions,” said Davis.
With retirement, Davis plans to spend time with his family and get some rest. He said he still plans to work some, however, even if it’s just one day a week.