According to a order from Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, Saline County is under a burn ban.
Latest News
- Saline County under burn ban
- Benton cancels July Third Thursday
- 'Thor' stays No. 1, while 'Crawdads' opens strong
- Bryant 9U All-Stars win regional title
- Three stabbed along Highway 70
- Library to get patrons laughing with upcoming event
- $1 Million Mega Millions ticket sold in Bryant
- Benton trio takes All-State
Most Popular
Articles
- Three stabbed along Highway 70
- Benton cancels July Third Thursday
- Benton man faces numerous possession of child pornography charges
- ASP investigating Benton fatal crash
- Benton officers respond to alleged assault, kidnapping
- Bryant 9U All-Stars win regional title
- FBI, local law enforcement conducting operation in Benton
- SCSO on the lookout for burglary suspect
- $1 Million Mega Millions ticket sold in Bryant
- Saline County under burn ban
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.