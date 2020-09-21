According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 21 local residents have died from COVID-19. Two of those are listed as probable deaths due to the virus.
It is unknown who individuals are. The age and gender of the residents are also unknown at this time, along with if they passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County has had 1,951 total cases —1,884 confirmed and 67 probable. Of those, 135 are active — 124 confirmed and 11 probable. There have been 1,794 recovered — 1,740 confirmed and 54 probable.
The Saline Courier continues to cover the pandemic closely each day.