The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting a new confirmed death among local resident as a result of COVID-19, increasing the toll for Saline County to 60 total. Three of the 60 are currently listed as probable cases.
The identity is unknown of the latest death. The age and gender of the resident are also unknown at this time, along with if the individual passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
