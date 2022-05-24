Saline County vote totals
Update 4 (FINAL)
Rep. U.S Senate:
Bequette 26.73%
Boozman 52.33%
Loftis 1.90%
Morgan 19.04%
Rep. U.S Congress District 2:
Hill 56.85%
Reynolds 43.15%
Rep. Governor:
Huckabee Sanders 78.52%
Washburn 21.48%
Rep. Lieutenant Governor:
Rapert 14.65%
Webb 14.38%
Rutledge 51.80%
Bledsoe 9.40%
Bequette 4.73%
Wood 5.04%
Rep. Attorney General:
Griffin 88.29%
Jones 11.71%
Rep. Secretary of State:
Williams 28.39%
Thurston 71.61%
Rep. State Treasurer:
Pitsch 28.84%
Lowery 71.16%
Rep. State Senate Dist. 6:
McKee 48.22%
Sample 51.78%
Rep. State Representative Dist. 54:
Bentley 73.23%
Roland 26.77%
Rep. State Representative Dist. 81:
Burgess 44.45%
Hawk 55.55%
Rep. State Representative Dist. 92:
Workman 32.87%
Mayberry 67.13%
Rep. County Judge:
Brumley 69.98%
Long 30.02%
Rep. Sheriff:
Tallent 18.09%
Wright 81.91%
Rep. Collector:
Carter 76.55%
Gibson 23.45%
Rep. Treasurer:
Sanders 64.62%
Kyzer 25.50%
Burchfield 9.89%
Rep. Justice of the Peace District 6:
Schmidt 45.20%
Bellinger 54.80%
Rep. Justice of the Peace District 9:
Sipes 44.04%
Engel 54.96%
Rep. Constable Township 1:
Newcomb 26.63%
Baker 10.12%
Hardester 6.75%
Bragg 56.50%
Rep. Constable Township 2:
Hahn 74.34%
Caplinger 25.66%
Dem. U.S Senate:
Whitfield 35.14%
James 55.79%
Foster 9.07%
Dem. Governor:
Marin 10.47%
Xayprasith-Mays 4.82%
Jones 72.60%
Bland 6.83%
Russell 5.24%
Dem. Secretary of State:
Gorman 61.79%
Price 38.21%
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2:
Carnahan 35.47%
Sterling 19.79%
Wynne 44.74%
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 6:
DeLay 37.56%
Baker 62.44%
State Court Appellate Associate Judge District 6 Position 2:
Wood 36.28%
Casady 63.72%
Bryant 40.8 Mill School Tax:
For 32.84%
Against 67.16%
Fountain Lake 34.80 Mill School Tax:
For 33.13%
Against 66.87%
Board of Directors Glen Rose School District No. 3:
Stevens 45.73%
Frank 47.11%
Swalls 7.16%
Glen Rose 38.20 Mills School Tax:
For 37.53%
Against 62.47%