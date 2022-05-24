Vote icon

Saline County vote totals

Update 4 (FINAL)

Rep. U.S Senate:

Bequette 26.73% 

Boozman 52.33%

Loftis 1.90%

Morgan 19.04%

Rep. U.S Congress District 2:

Hill 56.85%

Reynolds 43.15%

Rep. Governor:

Huckabee Sanders 78.52%

Washburn 21.48%

Rep. Lieutenant Governor:

Rapert 14.65%

Webb 14.38%

Rutledge 51.80%

Bledsoe 9.40%

Bequette 4.73%

Wood 5.04%

Rep. Attorney General:

Griffin 88.29%

Jones 11.71%

Rep. Secretary of State:

Williams 28.39%

Thurston 71.61%

Rep. State Treasurer:

Pitsch 28.84%

Lowery 71.16%

Rep. State Senate Dist. 6:

McKee 48.22%

Sample 51.78%

Rep. State Representative Dist. 54:

Bentley 73.23%

Roland 26.77%

Rep. State Representative Dist. 81:

Burgess 44.45%

Hawk 55.55%

Rep. State Representative Dist. 92:

Workman 32.87%

Mayberry 67.13%

Rep. County Judge:

Brumley 69.98%

Long 30.02%

Rep. Sheriff:

Tallent 18.09%

Wright 81.91%

Rep. Collector:

Carter 76.55%

Gibson 23.45%

Rep. Treasurer:

Sanders 64.62%

Kyzer 25.50%

Burchfield 9.89%

Rep. Justice of the Peace District 6:

Schmidt 45.20%

Bellinger 54.80%

Rep. Justice of the Peace District 9:

Sipes 44.04%

Engel 54.96%

Rep. Constable Township 1:

Newcomb 26.63%

Baker 10.12%

Hardester 6.75%

Bragg 56.50%

Rep. Constable Township 2:

Hahn 74.34%

Caplinger 25.66%

Dem. U.S Senate:

Whitfield 35.14%

James 55.79%

Foster 9.07%

Dem. Governor:

Marin 10.47%

Xayprasith-Mays 4.82%

Jones 72.60%

Bland 6.83%

Russell 5.24%

Dem. Secretary of State:

Gorman 61.79%

Price 38.21%

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2:

Carnahan 35.47%

Sterling 19.79%

Wynne 44.74%

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 6:

DeLay 37.56%

Baker 62.44%

State Court Appellate Associate Judge District 6 Position 2:

Wood 36.28%

Casady 63.72%

Bryant 40.8 Mill School Tax:

For 32.84%

Against 67.16%

Fountain Lake 34.80 Mill School Tax:

For 33.13%

Against 66.87%

Board of Directors Glen Rose School District No. 3:

Stevens 45.73%

Frank 47.11%

Swalls 7.16%

Glen Rose 38.20 Mills School Tax:

For 37.53%

Against 62.47%