Saline County Vote Totals
These vote counts are only from Saline County polling locations.
Final unofficial update
General Election Candidates
U.S. Senate
Kenneth Cates - LIB - 3.65%
Natalie James - DEM - 24.61%
Senator John Boozman, REP - 71.73%
U.S. Congress, District 2
Congressman French Hill - REP - 71.93%
Michael White - LIB - 5.37%
Quintessa Hathaway - DEM - 22.69%
Governor
Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. - LIB - 1.77%
Chris Jones - DEM - 28.99%
Sarah Huckabee Sanders - REP - 69.10%
Lieutenant Governor
Kelly Ross Krout - DEM - 25.66%
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge - REP - 70.26%
Frank Gilbert - LIB - 4.08%
Attorney General
Jesse Gibson - DEM - 25.54%
Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin - REP - 74.46%
Secretary of State
Secretary of State John Thurston - REP - 74.32%
Anna Beth Gorman - DEM - 25.68%
State Treasurer
Pam Whitaker - DEM - 27.34%
State Representative Mark Lowery - REP - 72.66%
Auditor of State
Simeon Snow - LIB - 5.23%
Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan - REP - 73.08%
Diamond Arnold-Johnson - DEM - 21.69%
Commissioner of State Lands
Tommy Land Commissioner of State Lands - REP - 75.73%
Darlene Goldi Gaines - DEM - 24.27%
State Senate District 6
Cortney Warwick McKee - DEM - 26.73%
Justice of the Peace Matt McKee - REP - 75.27%
State Senate District 7
State Senator Alan Clark - REP - 100%
State Senate District 16
Jaron Salazar - LIB - 23.54%
State Senator Kim Hammer - REP - 76.46%
State Representative District 29
State Representative Rick McClure - REP - 85.13%
Ronald Vaden - DEM - 14.87%
State Representative District 54
State Representative Mary Bentley - REP - 100%
State Representative District 78
Representative Keith Brooks - REP - 100%
State Representative District 81
Councilman RJ Hawk - REP - 61.32%
Roy Vaughn - DEM - 35.08%
Greg Sharp - LIB - 3.6%
State Representative District 82
Brandon Kelley - LIB - 27.52%
Representative Tony Furman - REP - 72.48%
State Representative District 83
Jason Reeves - LIB - 17.83%
State Representative Lanny Fite - REP - 82.17%
State Representative District 92
State Representative Julie Mayberry - REP - 83.51%
Chris Hayes - LIB - 16.49%
Circuit Clerk
Circuit Clerk Myka Bono Sample - REP - 100%
Justice of the Peace District 2
Monica Davidson - DEM - 42.65%
Justice of the Peace Everette Hatcher - REP - 57.35%
Justice of the Peace District 5
Bailey Morgan - DEM - 34.16%
Justin Rue - REP - 65.84%
Justice of the Peace District 6
Amanda Goff - DEM - 24.10%
Rick Bellinger - REP - 75.90%
Justice of the Peace District 8
Justice of the Peace Edward A. Albares - REP - 75.25%
Mike Beckwith - DEM - 24.75%
State Supreme Court, Associate Justice, Position 2
Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne - 56.33%
Judge Chris Carnahan - NON - 43.67%
Alexander Mayor
Scott Chaloner – (withdrew on 9/26/22) - 5.82%
Crystal Herrmann - 49.60%
Tom “TJ” Gaylor, Jr. - 3.21%
Mayor Paul Mitchell - 41.37%
Alexander Council Member Ward 2, Position 2
Gina Thomas Littlejohn - 61.57%
Council Member Lonny Chapman - 38.43%
Alexander Council Member Ward 4, Position 1
Angela Griffin - 65.67%
Council Member Jeffery Watson - 34.33%
Alexander Council Member Ward 4, Position 2
April Cotton - 52.61%
Council Member Juanita Wilson - 47.39%
Bauxite Mayor
Mayor Eddie Jones - 100%
Bauxite Council Member Ward 1, Position 2
Cindy Crabb - 57.99%
Council Member Deann Watson - 42.01%
Benton Mayor
Mayor Tom Farmer - 100%
Benton City Clerk
City Clerk Cindy Stracener - 100%
Benton Council Member Ward 1, Position 1
Council Member Frank Baptist - 64.45%
Bill Ford - 35.55%
Bryant Mayor
Council Member Rhonda Sanders - 48.78%
Mayor Allen E. Scott - 51.22%
Bryant City Clerk
City Clerk Mark Smith - 100%
Haskell Mayor
Recorder/Treasurer Jennifer Hill - 28.38%
Clyde Crookham, Jr. - 71.62%
Shannon Hills Mayor
Mayor Mike Kemp - 100%
Shannon Hills Council Member Ward 1, Position 1
Charlie Myers - 16.71%
Chris Smith - 63.13%
Council Member James Frala - 20.16%
Traskwood Mayor
Kimberly Gammill Schane – 100%
Annual School Election Candidates
Benton School Board Zone 3
Arteja Stamps - 19.14%
Board Member Luke Fulcher – 80.86%
Benton School Board Zone 4
Tadd Farmer - 68.72%
Greg Gillis - 31.28%
Benton School Board At Large A
Board Member Paul Childress - 67.57%
Don Utley - 32.43%
Benton School Board At Large B
Degen Clow - 23.12%
Board Member Jonathan Woolbright - 76.88%
Harmony Grove School Board Zone 4
Matthew Chaput - 19.94%
Board Member Quinn Best – 80.06%
Sheridan School Board Zone 4
Stanley Hancock - 63.29%
Christopher Connelly – 36.71%
Unopposed Candidates
Matt Brumley - County Judge - REP
Doug Curtis - County Clerk - REP
Sheriff Rodney Wright – Sheriff - REP
Assessor Bob Ramsey – Assessor - REP
Jennifer Carter – Collector - REP
County Tax Collector Holly Sanders – Treasurer - REP
County Surveyor Aaron Rasburry – Surveyor - REP
Coroner Kevin Cleghorn – Coroner - REP
JP District 1 - Justice of the Peace Pat Bisbee - REP
JP District 3 - Justice of the Peace Carlton Billingsley - REP
JP District 4 - Justice of the Peace Barbara Howell - REP
JP District 7 - Justice of the Peace Josh Curtis - REP
JP District 9 - C.J. Engel - REP
JP District 10 - Justice of the Peace Jim Whitley - REP
JP District 11 - Justice of the Peace Clint Chism - REP
JP District 12 - Justice of the Peace, J.R. Walters - REP
JP District 13 - Justice of the Peace Keith Keck - REP
Constable Township 1- Constable Tim Bragg - REP
Constable Township 2 - Constable Bobby Hahn - REP
Alexander Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 1 - Council Member Joe Pollard - IND
Alexander Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 1 – Council Member Joy Gray - IND
Alexander Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 1 – Council Member Harold Timmerman - IND
Alexander Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 2 – Tony Staton - IND
Bauxite Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 1 – Council Member John Davis – IND
Bauxite Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 1 – Council Member Ronnie Ramsey – IND
Bauxite Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 2 – Jennifer Glover Luna – IND
Bauxite Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 1 – Council Member Ron Parsons – IND
Bauxite Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 2 – Council Member John M. Simpson – IND
Bauxite Recorder/Treasurer – Recorder/Treasurer Renee Chastain – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 2 – Council Member Steve Brown – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 1 – Ann (Richardson) Spencer-Cole – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 2 – Council Member Evelyn C. Reed – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 1 – Council Member Bill Donnor – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 2 – Council Member Jeff Morrow – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 4 Pos. 1 – Council Member Judd Hart – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 4 Pos. 2 – Council Member Shane Knight – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 5 Pos. 1 – Council Member Steve Lee – IND
Benton Council Member Ward 5 Pos. 2 – Council Member Jeffrey Hamm – IND
Benton City Attorney – City Attorney Baxter Drennon – IND
Bryant Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 1 – Council Member Lisa Meyer – IND
Bryant Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 2 – Council Member Wade Permenter – IND
Bryant Council Member Ward 2 Pos 1 – Jon Martin – IND
Bryant Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 2 – Council Member Star Henson – IND
Bryant Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 1 – Jason Brown – IND
Bryant Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 2 – Council Member Rob Roedel – IND
Bryant Council Member Ward 4 Pos. 1 – Jack Moseley, Jr. – IND
Bryant Council Member Ward 4 Pos. 2 – Jordan O’Roark - IND
Bryant City Attorney – City Attorney Ashley Clancy – IND
Haskell Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 1 – Council Member Adam Ricketts – IND
Haskell Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 2 – Council Member Dallas Wright – IND
Haskell Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 1 – Council Member Rodney Lyman – IND
Haskell Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 2 – Council Member Jeff Harrison – IND
Haskell Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 1 – Council Member Brad Cotton – IND
Haskell Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 2 – Council Member Jacob Warner – IND
Haskell Council Member Ward 4 Pos. 1 – Council Member Greg Rogers – IND
Haskell Council Member Ward 4 Pos. 2 – Brian Johnson – IND
Shannon Hills Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 2 – Council Member Keith Andrews – IND
Shannon Hills Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 1 – Toni Blackwell – IND
Shannon Hills Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 2 – Council Member Jill Hatcher – IND
Shannon Hills Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 1 – Council Member Scott Bennett – IND
Shannon Hills Council Member Ward 3 Pos. 2 – Council Member Mary Guinn
Traskwood Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 1 – Bobby Jackson – IND
Traskwood Council Member Ward 1 Pos. 2 – Council Member Linda Berryhill – IND
Traskwood Council Member Ward 2 Pos. 1 – Council Member Eldon Spear – IND
Traskwood Council Member 3 Pos. 2 – Council Member Judye Doddridge – IND
Bauxite School District
38.60 Mills School Tax
For - 32.45%
Against - 67.55%
Unopposed Candidates (Names will not appear on the ballot, the phrase “Unopposed Candidates” will appear on the ballots in this school district)
Bauxite School Board Zone 1 – Board Member Jeremy McDade – IND
Bauxite School Board Zone 2 – Brandon Futch – IND
Bauxite School Board Zone 3 – Charlotte Tarver – IND
Bauxite School Board Zone 4 – Michael Vocque – IND
Bauxite School Board Zone 5 – Katrina Southwell – IND
Bauxite School Board At Large A – Ryan Jacks – IND
Bauxite School Board At Large B – Board Member Ashley Davis - IND
Benton School District
41.90 Mill School Tax
For - 37.52%
Against - 62.48 %
Unopposed Candidates (Names will not appear on the ballot, the phrase “Unopposed Candidates” will appear on the ballots in this school district)
Benton School Board Zone 1 – Justin Dorsey – IND
Benton School Board Zone 2 – Board Member Jarrod Hambric – IND
Benton School Board Zone 5 – Karen Hammer – IND
Harmony Grove School District
44.6 Mill School Tax
For - 36.15%
Against - 63.85%
Unopposed Candidates (Names will not appear on the ballot, the phrase “Unopposed Candidates” will appear on the ballots in this school district)
Harmony Grove School Board Zone 1 – Board Member James Scroggins – IND
Harmony Grove School Board Zone 2 – Eric Hankins – IND
Harmony Grove School Board Zone 3 – Board Member Wesley Toler – IND
Harmony Grove School Board Zone 5 – Board Member Blake Martin – IND
Issue 1
For - 39.8%
Against - 60.2%
Issue 2
For - 40.88%
Against - 59.12%
Issue 3
For - 50.82%
Against - 49.18%
Issue 4
For - 38.87%
Against - 61.13%