Saline Health System opened Saline Urology in Benton earlier this week.
The facility is located at 5 Medical Park Dr., Suite GL-2 in Benton, and is now accepting new patients.
The new clinic will be led by Dr. Robert Lai who is board certified in general urology with fellowship-trained subspecialty interests in neurourology, female pelvic prolapse, incontinence, reconstructive surgery and BPH.
Lai received his medical degree from McGill University and completed a residency in urology at University of Toronto. He also completed fellowships in neurourology from University of Toronto and female urology and neurourology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
“I’m excited to join Saline Health System in providing excellent care to this community,” said Lai. “Urology is a needed specialty in this area and I’m excited to fulfill that need.”
New patients can call Saline Urology at 501-574-7960 to get more information.
“At Saline Health System we are continually assessing the needs of our community to determine how we can better care for our community,” said Saline Health System CEO Michael Stewart. “With Dr. Lai’s extensive experience and training, we will be able to provide premium urology services to patients in our community.”
Saline Health System incorporates Saline Memorial Hospital and multiple specialty clinics throughout Central Arkansas. Saline Health System is a full-service health care facility that has served Saline County and the surrounding areas for more than 65 years.
With locations in Benton and Bryant, Saline Health System serves the community as a comprehensive medical center offering a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services including behavioral health, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopedics, sleep disorders, wound care and much more.