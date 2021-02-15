Saline Memorial Hospital has announced that its clinics will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Saline Memorial clinics open on reduced hours
- Dana Guthrie
-
- Updated
Dana Guthrie
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Entergy urges usage limits; Benton Utilities monitoring capacity
- Bryant Schools to go virtual on Tuesday
- Saline Memorial clinics open on reduced hours
- County offices closed Tuesday
- Benton cancels committee meeting
- River Center expands hours
- Local legislators discuss current bills during 1st breakfast
- Virtual learning for local districts
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton man dead in weekend crash
- Benton Middle School releases 1st semester honor roll
- Woodgrill Buffet to reopen Thursday after 11-month closure
- Church of Helping Hands opening warming center
- Local medical groups closed due to weather
- Westbrook Elementary announces Principal's List, honor roll
- Suspect arrested in armed robbery attempt
- Benton School District closes all campuses Thursday due to inclement weather
- Virtual learning for local districts
- Former Panther Pallette showing confidence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.