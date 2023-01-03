The first baby of the new year arrived at 1:12 a.m. Sunday, Jan.1, at Saline Memorial Hospital when a boy named Nico was born to Bianca and Dave.
Saline Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
- Special to The Saline Courier
-
- Updated
