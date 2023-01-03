Saline Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

At 1:12 a.m. Sunday Jan.1, Saline Memorial Hospital welcomed the year’s first bundle of joy, a boy named Nico, born to Bianca and Dave.

 Special to The Saline Courier

