With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 reaching the Natural State, Saline Memorial Hospital is doing its part to combat the spread of the virus.
On Sunday, the local hospital announced policy changes, including visitation restrictions for patrons electing to visit loved ones.
Visitor restrictions, as of March 15, include:
- •One well visitor per patient, no exceptions. All other visitors will not be allowed in the hospital.
- •Visitors age 16 and younger will no longer be permitted into the hospital. SMH will continue to care for patients of all ages.
- •The cafeteria will be closed to all visitors except the one well visitor who has been screened and permitted into the hospital.
- •For the safety of the community and team members and to conserve protective equipment, patients in isolation will not be allowed visitors.
- •Visiting hours will be from 8a.m. to 8 p.m. (Behavioral Health will continue to have limited hours.)
- •All visitors will be screened before entering the hospital and will receive an armband once they have passed screening. Visitors will be logged and surgical masks will be provided if the visitor passes the screening but has a cough.
- •All visitors must enter through the main entrance or emergency department.
- Other precautionary measures the hospital staff is taking to help stop the spread of COVID-19 include:
- •Restricting entrances and implementing visitor self screenings.
- •Ongoing training for staff.
- •Canceling volunteer/shadowing opportunities.
- On Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced more confirmed cases of the virus in Arkansas, bringing the current total to 16. He also announced the closure of all school districts throughout the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the illness.
- Saline County school districts closed their doors beginning Friday after a positive case of the virus was reported locally. Thus far, still only one positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Saline County.
- According to www.healthy.arkansas.gov, 30 individuals are currently under investigation for the possibility of having COVID-19. More than 230 others are being monitored by the Arkansas Department of Health with a daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk and 121 have been cleared with negative results, as of today.
- As of Sunday, The World Health Organization reports that there are 153,517 confirmed cases for the virus worldwide, including 5,732 deaths as a result.
- In China alone, more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed with 3,204 deaths.
- In the U.S., 1,678 have tested positive for the virus, with 41 resulting in deaths.
- Also, according to other reports, more than 77,000 individuals have fully recovered from the illness worldwide.
- The Saline Courier will continue to thoroughly report on COVID-19 as information is made available.