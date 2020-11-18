Saline Health System announced today that it will implement a new visitor policy Monday, November 23. The decision was made as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Saline County and across the state.
The new policy will include limiting visitor hours to 4pm to 8pm, and allowing one well visitor per patient per day. Exceptions to the policy will include Labor & Delivery, pediatric and end-of-life patients. All visitors must be 16 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask and an armband while in the facility. Visitors are asked to bring their own mask. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
“As we see a rise in cases in our community and expect to see an even higher increase during the holidays, we made this decision to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Michael Stewart, chief executive officer of Saline Health System. “More than eight months into this pandemic, we simply cannot let our guard down — and you can rest assured that our dedicated team won’t. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation in our community and will revise our policies and procedures as needed.”
In addition, Saline Health System emphasized the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands, especially during the holiday season.
“Staying vigilant with infection prevention strategies is the best way to help protect our community,” said Katie Lea, chief nursing officer of Saline Health System. “In addition to protecting yourself, preventing the spread helps protect those who are more vulnerable, as well as support the healthcare workers who are caring for patients on a daily basis.”
Saline Health System continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. Importantly, no one should delay receiving the care that they need, whether routine healthcare needs or an emergent situation.
For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit SalineMemorial.org.