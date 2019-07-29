With the construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lane underway in Saline County, the Cherry Gingles Dumoth Public Access Area and Boat Launch will be closed for approximately two years, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Signage and barriers are being installed to close Henry Street at the southwest corner of Lake Sunset until reconstruction is complete on the Interstate 30 Saline River Bridges. This closure will restrict access to the Saline River boat launch just north of the Interstate 30 river bridges. This will allow construction crews to safely operate and construct the wider interstate bridges, according to ARDOT.
Signs are also being installed upstream at the Lyle Park Saline River access to warn floaters of the bridge construction.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 to Sevier Street in Benton. The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange.
More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.