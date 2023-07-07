A public input session on the Saline River watershed management plan will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Saline County Fairground Extension Building.
featured
Saline River management plan topic of public meeting
- Saline Courier Staff Report
-
-
Latest News
- World Series Bound: 12U Black Sox sweep way through state
- Benton Schools hire Dupuy as new assistant superintendent
- What to stream this weekend: Taylor Swift, 'Lincoln Lawyer,' 'Biosphere' and 'Wham!'
- Saline River management plan topic of public meeting
- Benton Police Department hosts car seat clinic for child safety
- Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
- Bryant 9’s take state in NLR
- Wimberly making mark, carries on Miner tradition
Most Popular
Articles
- Wimberly making mark, carries on Miner tradition
- County Attorney Will Gruber announces resignation
- Jeannie Otts named Saline Memorial’s 2023 Mercy Award winner
- Local quilters impact veterans' lives through Quilts of Valor chapters
- Sanders appoints Hiland to fill vacancy on Arkansas Supreme Court
- ‘Devo’s’ decision big for Hogs, says Musselman
- 3 Miners net All-Conference honors
- Celebrate Independence Day in Benton at Red, White and Boom
- Local veterans recall their time serving in armed forces
- GCSO seeks help in fatal plane crash investigation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.