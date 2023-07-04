Sanders appoints Hiland to fill vacancy on Arkansas Supreme Court

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders swore in Justice Cody Hiland in a private ceremony following the governor’s announcement that Hiland would fill an open seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court following the passing of Justice Robin F. Wynne in late June.

