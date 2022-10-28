This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is Arkansas Drug Take Back Day.
This is an opportunity for people with prescription medication that could be toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets or the environment to safely dispose of prescription medications. The disposal of medication through trash or flushing is not recommended for safe disposal. There are several locations available in Saline County with multiple law enforcement agencies participating this year.
The Benton Police Department will also be at Ferguson’s Furniture, 1200 Ferguson Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. if the weather permits. If there is inclement weather, people can still bring their medications to the 24/7 drop-box location at the Benton Police Department. If items are too big for the drop box, they are asking people to bring them inside to the lobby.
The Benton Police Department will also be offering a few giveaways to thank the community for disposing of medications properly.
In Bryant medications can be dropped off at the Bryant Walmart, 400 Bryant Ave.,
For those who are unable to attend Saturday’s event, there are other collection sites listed on artakeback.org: the Benton Police Department, 114 S. East St., West Side Pharmacy, 620 W. South St., and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 735 S. Neeley St. In Bryant medications can be dropped off at Bryant Police Department, 312 Roya Ln. In Haskell, medications can be dropped off at the Haskell Police Department, 2520 Arkansas 229.
According to artakeback.org, in the spring of 2010, the Benton Police Department started a program called “Operation Medicine Cabinet” after Russell Goodwin, the owner of a company that builds headstones, told the former Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane that he was “tired of making headstones for children” due to the abuse of prescription drugs. Benton Police Officers then began to gather data and learned that the problem of drug abuse and misuse of prescription drugs by youth in Saline County was prevalent. Information from the Saline County Coroner’s Office in 2009 showed that 30 people died as a result of a prescription drug overdose that year.
At the first Operation Medicine Cabinet, a drug take-back event, more than 146 pounds of prescription medications were collected. The following year in 2010, Arkansas Drug Director Fran Flener launched an ongoing educational program on how to safely store and dispose of prescription medications.
That same year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration launched the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Sept. 25 in response to the epidemic of prescription drug abuse in the United States.
According to the website, a key to Arkansas’ success in this area is to have permanent collection boxes located at key locations throughout Arkansas communities. Some permanent locations in Saline County are the Benton Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Bryant Police Department and the Haskell Police Department.
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, Arkansas had 545 deaths from a drug overdose in 2020. The drug overdose death rate was 19.1 per 100,000 people. That same year, 91,799 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States at a rate of 28.3 per 100,000 people.
In 2017, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson implemented a standing order to try and reduce the morbidity and mortality rate from opioid overdoses in Arkansas. The order allows Arkansas-licensed pharmacist to initiate naloxone therapy including ordering, dispensing and administering naloxone. Naloxone, is an opioid antagonist that is used to reverse the effects of ovoid-induced overdoses. It is available for purchase at some pharmacies throughout the state.