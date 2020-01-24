Junior Auxiliary of Saline County's 1970s themed Benefit, Studio 501, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at the Benton Event Center.
"It is our largest fundraiser of the year and it's our most fun," Event Chair Hannah Harney said.
She described it as a fun night out for a good cause. She said the event will be a chance for people to dress up, dance, hangout and enjoy good food.
All the proceeds from the benefit go to fund JA's projects helping children in Saline County.
The projects include Empower, Sports Swap Shop, Community Outreach and Blessings. Through Blessings, JA members sent 618 bags home with children who did not have enough food during the Thanksgiving break last year and 714 bags over Christmas break. Each bag contained three meals and two snacks for each day the children were out of school.
JA also helps provide items for children in need from coats to shoes to school supplies.
"Children in poverty are the most innocent," she said, adding they do not understand why they do not have what other children have.
The theme, Studio 501, is based on the iconic Studio 54 from the 1970s.
DJ Hollywood will be playing '70s music. Harney said the '70s had some great music and it should be fun for dancing.
There will be a photo booth. One JA member is providing their classic gold Pontiac Trans-Am to take pictures with.
Vibrant Occasions will be catering the event. Harney said there will be savory crepes, ham and cheese and spinach artichoke. There will be a ramen station and Polynesian pineapple chicken skewers.
For dessert, there will be a chocolate river. There will be sticks attendees can put different items on for dipping, including brownies, strawberries and marshmallows.
There will be adult beverages and soda as well. The signature cocktail will be Berry Groovy, a cranberry vodka drink.
Drinks are being provided by Glazers Distributors.
Arkansas Casino Games will run games of roulette, black jack, craps and poker. Each person will receive $100 worth of chips with their ticket. Additional chips will be available for purchase.
At the end of the night, the person with the most chips will win a gift certificate to Cross Roads Wine and Spirits.
Attendees will be able to bid on a variety of items during the silent auction. Items include Southwest Airlines tickets, 10 one-day park hopper passes to Disney World, a Coach backpack, tickets to Silver Dollar City and two resort trips.
The Glitz Grab will include 100 boxes of mystery jewelry. People can pay $20 to open a box. All boxes contain jewelry. One box contains a grand prize piece from Nelson's Jewelers worth $120. Participants put their names on the box they purchase. When all boxes are sold, all boxes will be opened at the same time.
The costume jewelry was donated by Bakers Fine Jewelers and Dillards.
JA members have already begun selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a Razorback quilt. Tickets are $5 each. They can be purchased by contacting JA through Facebook or www.jasalinecounty.org. The winner will be announced at the event, but does not have to be present to win.
The sponsors for the benefit are Hannah H. Creates, American Material Handling, KO Construction Management and Construction Development Team LLC, Bryant Family Pharmacy, Kinard Dental, Hill Development, Arkansas Dance Center, Lancaster Law Firm, Saline Psychological Services, First Electric Cooperative, Thompson Electric, Garver, the Washington Family in memory of Scott Landers, Jordan Woolbright CPA, Roberson & Associates and Everett Chevrolet.
While '70s-style dress in encouraged, Harney said not everyone will follow the theme.
JA will give out its Kindle Thy Flame Award, which goes to someone who is not a member but volunteers in the community.
"We want to make sure people outside our organization get recognition for what they do," she said.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by following the link on the Facebook event or at www.jasalinecounty.org.
She encourages the community to come out and have a good time. The funds raised will allow JA to provide more for Saline County children.
"We can't do what we do without community support," Harney said. "We need support to reach the children of the community."