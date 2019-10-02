The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Savor the Flavor and Nonprofit Expo will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Benton Event Center.
"It is an opportunity for the public to come together and eat at over 30 restaurants and visit over 25 community nonprofits all in one location," Director of Events Amy McCormick said.
Savor the Flavor is presented by Everett Chevrolet.
McCormick said the food vendors each year have told her they love taking part in the event because it exposes their business to people who may not have tried their food before.
For the community that attends, McCormick said its a great way to try new foods, plus families don't have to try to decide what to eat because they can get a little bit of everything.
"Everyone can get whatever they want all in one location," she said.
The food includes steaks, chicken, burgers, Mexican, Italian, catfish, barbecue, cupcakes and a variety of desserts.
She expects 28 nonprofits and community organizations to take part in the nonprofit expo, which will be set up in the lobby and the hallway. They will answer questions and educate those who stop by their booths about what they do for the community.
"So many are working hard to support our county so we want to give back to them," McCormick said.
In addition to Everett Chevrolet, the sponsors for Savor the Flavor are Malvern National Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, McCauley Services, Smith Benton Funeral Home, Jones Glass and Big Red Stores.
Attendees can take their tickets and get them stamped at each sponsor booth during the event for the chance to win a door prize. McCormick said its a game that people seem to enjoy and they love the idea of winning prizes.
Tickets are $15 for adults in advance or $20 at the door or $125 for 10 advance tickets. Tickets are $5 each for children ages five to 10 and free for children ages four and under.
McCormick said advance tickets can be purchased through 2 p.m. the day of at the Chamber or by calling 501-860-7002. They can also be purchased at www.bentonchamber.com.
McCormick described the events as a relaxed atmosphere, lots of fun and family friendly. People don't have to be Chamber members to attend.
"We hope everyone comes out," she said.