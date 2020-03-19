The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce and the Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce are all sharing information regarding the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program with area businesses affected by the coronavirus. The Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has been made available to eligible businesses and private nonprofits that have been impacted by COVID-19. Any such Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration issued by the SBA makes loans available to small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in designated counties of the state (county-by-county). SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance will coordinate with the state to submit the request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance.
These working capital loans of up to $2 million can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible.
The interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75 percent. SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.
In order to receive an economic injury declaration, Arkansas must show that small businesses within individual counties have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the disaster, and are in need of financial assistance not otherwise available on reasonable terms.
The method to determine impacts of the disaster is through the collection of Economic Injury Disaster Loan worksheets. These worksheets provide an estimated economic impact of each business affected.
Worksheets are available by reaching out to any of the three Chambers.
For the Benton Chamber, email reception@bentonchamber.com.
For Bryant, email info@bryantchamber.com.
Hot Springs Village can be emailed at office@hotspringsvillagechamber.com.
The Estimated Adverse Economic Impact section of the Economic Injury worksheet needs to be fully completed, with all questions answered regarding business revenues, whether there was any business interruption insurance, as well as the comments section.
The comments section should indicate that the economic impacts are a direct result of COVID-19. The established incident start date is Jan. 31, 2020. The completion of this worksheet is not an application for an SBA loan, however, the completion and submittal of the worksheet to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management will assist the state in receiving a declaration from SBA.
Completed worksheets should be returned to businesscovid19@adem.arkansas.gov. The timely submission of the worksheets will assist in a timely SBA declaration of each county.
Once a declaration is made for designated areas within the state, the information on the application process for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance will be made available to all affected communities as well as updated on the SBA and ADEM websites.
Any questions and completed worksheets can be directed to businesscovid19@adem.arkansas.gov.