To help bridge the gap caused by moving the start of school back to Aug. 24, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County have decided to continue its summer program for three more weeks for its current members.
There will be not extra cost for the members' families.
"If school opens a little later, they still need care," said Krystal Askew, marketing and special events coordinator.
Members will continue to be provided breakfast and lunch each day they are at the Clubs. They will also continue programming. Some of the programs are triple play, smart moves and STEM programs.
Askew said the Clubs plan to make sure those last weeks are great for the members.
"We definitely think it going to be fun and exciting," she said.
The summer program will end Aug. 19 and after school programs are tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 24. Askew said those plans depend on directions from the Arkansas Department of Health. The Clubs want to ensure all members are safe, especially since they come from multiple schools.
The summer program and the extra three weeks are possible thanks to a sponsorship from Everett Buick GMC and community donations.
"We are thankful for Everette and the community for support and donations," Askew said. "Without the community, we couldn't open our doors."