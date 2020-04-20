The Saline County Library will be celebrating National Library Week a little differently this year — virtually.
The library will be showcasing different online resources, eLearning resources and more during the week of April 20 through 25.
As these are unprecedented times for libraries, especially because libraries thrive on social interaction, the Saline County Library has been hosting virtual programs on its Facebook page to keep patrons involved and entertained. There have been hosting live trivia nights for adults, activities for ages 6 and up in the afternoon and story times in the mornings.
While National Library Week is going all-virtual this year, the Saline County Library still wants to celebrate what makes libraries special. From being able to stream movies and TV shows online with Hoopla and Kanopy to being able to download eBooks and eAudiobooks with Libby and Overdrive, libraries have transformed with the times to provide communities with ways to be entertained from home.
Not only does the Saline County Library offer ways to stay entertained from home, they also offer educational resources such as Brainfuse and Lynda.com. With Brainfuse, students can get live tutoring on dozens of subjects for various grades and Lynda.com offers video training for hobbies such as learning an instrument or learning how to use Adobe products.
Saline County Library staff is still available 24/7 to answer Facebook messages and emails if patrons have trouble accessing the different online resources, have questions about re-opening and more at sclhelp@salinecountylibrary.org.
The theme for National Library Week this year is “Find Your Place” and although the community may not be able to celebrate in the library this year, they can still find their place at the library — the virtual library.
Each day will have a theme. The library will post pictures of their National Library Week attire on Facebook and encourage the public to get out of the COVID-19 routine and add some excitement by also participating in the dress-up days. The themes are:
Monday – Magical Monday; library staff will be dressing up as characters from "Harry Potter," "Star Wars," Marvel and Disney or wearing shirts about them.
Tuesday – Travel Tuesday; the staff will be wearing shirts from places they’ve traveled or want to travel.
Wednesday – Wacky Wednesday; get ready to see some wacky clothing as everyone mix-matches their clothing.
Thursday – Topper Thursday; the library will be wearing different hats.
Friday – Fictional Friday; the library will be dressing up as fictional characters or wearing shirts from their shows, books, movies, etc.
For more information, including hours for each location, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.