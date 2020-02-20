Saline County mom has filed a complaint against Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
Through her attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig, Kristy Schneider filed a complaint and motion to quash a subpoena in Pulaski County Circuit Court.
According to court documents, the complaint stems from a subpoena Rutledge issued to Facebook Inc. seeking various items, including "copies of Facebook messages sent and received by the account from the page's original inception to present."
In a copy of the subpoena which was included with the complaint, Rutledge notes that "this information relates to an investigation being conducted by the Attorney General in which the interests of the State of Arkansas are involved."
Schneider claims the subpoena "violates evidentiary privileges, the Stored Communications Act and Schneider's rights under the United States and Arkansas Constitutions."
"An abuse of the subpoena power requires that the subpoena be quashed," according to the court documents.
She also that the messages are private and cannot be obtained by subpoena.
"The Facebook messages will include communications which are subject to the physician-psychotherapist privilege of Rule 503, A.R.E.; the husband-wife privilege of Rule 504 A.R.E; and the religious privilege of Rule 505 A.R.E.," according to the court documents.
This complaint comes months after a search and seizure was executed at Schneider's home in Alexander.
At the time, a representative with the Saline County Sheriff's Office told The Saline Courier that Schneider was under investigation.
Schneider is also named in a Court of Appeals case that was filed Feb. 14.
Schneider and her husband, Erik Schneider, are named as appellants in the case with the Arkansas Department Human Services and a "minor child" named as appellees.
Rosenzweig is serving as the Schneider's legal counsel for this case as well.
Saline County Circuit Court Gary Arnold is also named in the case.
All court documents in relation to the case are sealed.
Schneider was previously featured in The Saline Courier and other news outlets across Central Arkansas with her adopted son, Louie.
Schneider told The Saline Courier that Louie had a chromosomal abnormality that caused developmental delays.
About a year ago, Louie took what everyone thought would be his last trip home from Arkansas Children’s Hospital accompanied by more than 100 first responders. He was not expected to live much longer, but defied the odds with his continued survival.