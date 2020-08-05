For the second straight day, a COVID-19-related death has been reported in Saline County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, bringing the local death toll to six.
It is unknown who the sixth person is. The age and gender of this person is also unknown at this time, along with if this person passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Patricia Caver Jacuzzi, 72 — the first reported COVID-19 death in the county — passed away April 3, according to her obituary. She was the first in the county.
Currently, Saline County has 922 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 165 active and 751 recoveries.
More than 15,000 locals have tested negative for the virus. continues to report on the virus closely each day.