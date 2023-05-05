A new scam is now circulating throughout Saline County where scammers are impersonating the Saline County Circuit Clerk-Criminal Division Office by using a caller ID masked as the office’s phone number 501-303-5615.
Scammers impersonating Saline County Circuit Clerk staff
