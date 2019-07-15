The South Central Arkansas Realtors Association will hold its first Score 4 SOAR Baggo Tournament starting at 6 p.m. July 25 at Skylark Manor, 8786 Samples Road in Benton.
The fundraiser will benefit Special Olympics of Arkansas.
"Special Olympics is near and dear to all the Realtors in the state," Association Director Debbie Collins said, adding that last year Realtors across the state raised $125,000 for the cause.
SCARA already holds a trivia fundraiser each year. The group decided this year to add a Baggo event because the sport has become popular.
"It will be a fun night of competition," Collins said.
Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
Iberia Bank will grill hamburgers. There will also be sides and a beverage with the meal.
The cost to play is $50 for a team of two. A $25 buy back will be available.
Spectators can cheer on their favorite team for $20.
Shirts for the event are on sale for $20. To purchase a shirt in advance, call 501-847-3171.
Registration for the tournament can be found through the link on the event Facebook page or on Eventbrite.
All entries, both player and spectator, will be eligible for door prizes.
"Realtors give back to the community and Special Olympics is one of the charities we give back to," Collins said.