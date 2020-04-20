Bryant School District logo

During its recent meeting, the Bryant School Board approved personnel changes. 

The board accepted resignations from:

• Monica Broadway, elementary teacher.

• Mary Beth Byars, elementary teacher.

• Shelli Conrad, special education teacher.

• Karen Metcalf, elementary principal.

• Chelsea Post, speech language pathologist.

• Rachel Rasburry, secondary teacher.

• Carla Anderson, school bus driver.

• James Finley, mechanic.

• Mike Morrow, school bus driver.

•Jeff Burr was terminated as custodian. 

The board approved new hires of:

• Edgar Fonda, elementary teacher.

• Tamina Green, special education teacher.

• Jordyn Lemons, secondary teacher.

• Lauren McKnight, secondary teacher.

• Elaina Weaver, secondary teacher.

Certified contract adjustments were approved for:

• Tiffany Cookus, resignation of DI sponsor stipend.

• Sarah O'Bryan, from secondary teacher to library media specialist.

• Kaely Littleton, resignation of seventh grade dance coach stipend, reduction of 200 day contract to 190 day contract.

• Jordan Ruggles, from elementary teacher to secondary teacher.

• Jessica Stratton, added the seventh grade dance coach stipend, increase from 190 contract to 200 day contract.

School board meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged. 

