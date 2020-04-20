During its recent meeting, the Bryant School Board approved personnel changes.
The board accepted resignations from:
• Monica Broadway, elementary teacher.
• Mary Beth Byars, elementary teacher.
• Shelli Conrad, special education teacher.
• Karen Metcalf, elementary principal.
• Chelsea Post, speech language pathologist.
• Rachel Rasburry, secondary teacher.
• Carla Anderson, school bus driver.
• James Finley, mechanic.
• Mike Morrow, school bus driver.
•Jeff Burr was terminated as custodian.
The board approved new hires of:
• Edgar Fonda, elementary teacher.
• Tamina Green, special education teacher.
• Jordyn Lemons, secondary teacher.
• Lauren McKnight, secondary teacher.
• Elaina Weaver, secondary teacher.
Certified contract adjustments were approved for:
• Tiffany Cookus, resignation of DI sponsor stipend.
• Sarah O'Bryan, from secondary teacher to library media specialist.
• Kaely Littleton, resignation of seventh grade dance coach stipend, reduction of 200 day contract to 190 day contract.
• Jordan Ruggles, from elementary teacher to secondary teacher.
• Jessica Stratton, added the seventh grade dance coach stipend, increase from 190 contract to 200 day contract.
School board meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.