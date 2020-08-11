The Benton School Board approved an increase in price for both students and adults for the upcoming school year during its meeting Monday evening.
Student lunch prices will be raised by 20 cents, bringing elementary prices to $2.45 and secondary students to $2.70. Adult prices will go to $3.85.
Child Nutrition Director Stacy Adams said that it is important to reevaluate the prices due to being a federally funded program and upon review, she found that the BSD has not been charging the correct prices for paid students.
According to the supporting documents accompanying the agenda, the purpose of the Paid Lunch Equity is to ensure that schools are charged enough for the paying lunches.
“The expectation is the federal reimbursements for the free/reduced lunches should not subsidize the paid lunches,” the document said. “Therefore, the paying price is a weighted average of your paid meals and should be equal to the free reimbursement rate.”
The documents also say that the Child Nutrition Program is intended to be self-sufficient.
“We are to take our revenues and re-invest in the program,” the attachment reads. “This can be achieved by investing in our staff with increased wages, upgrade in equipment, addition of programs which leads to an addition of staff, etc. We have started this process with increased staff wages over the next three years, the purchase of the new (Benton High School) cafeteria equipment, IT/software purchases to increase efficiencies and streamline data, and lots more. But to continue to improve and push forward, we must ensure that the program can sustain being self-sufficient.”
Adams said there are some school districts that are still charging 95 cents for a paid lunch.
“When I completed this form back in the spring, it showed that we are not charging what we should be charging for our paid students,” Adams said.
The weighted average is approximately $2.80 which, according to Adams is around 70 cents shy of what the price should be.
Adams also added that the department was hoping the federal government would allow lunches to be given for free due to the COVID-19 pandemic like they were allowed to in the spring with emergency feeding, but that is not the case.
“We were really hoping the federal government would leave that for the rest of the school year, they did not,” Adams said. “All of our waivers expire the first day of school so we go back to the normal rules in a world that is anything but normal.”
Adams added that the district would be providing meals for virtual students, but they still expect an overall decline in participation. She expects, at a minimum, a 30-percent decrease in revenue. The district is currently designing a program on how to distribute lunches to virtual students.
The district does participate in the “No Lunch Shaming” state policy which means that the district will never deny a meal to a student unable to pay.
There is currently approximately $18,000 in charges on the books for meals such as those as compared to approximately $3,500 from the year before.
Adams said if the student lunch prices are not raised, the district will have to find the money from other nonfederally funded sources because the USDA will not allow child nutrition to end in the red.
The board voted to approve the new prices for both student and adult lunch prices.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A counter offer price on the Mulbery property.
• Student transfer request.
• A proposed salary schedule stipend for an assistant band director.
• Personnel recommendations.